Bentley says side curtain airbags may not inflate correctly.

March 2, 2020 — Bentley is recalling four model year 2018-2020 Bentayga vehicles because the side curtain airbags may not inflate correctly.

The Bentayga recall will begin March 17, 2020, when dealers will replace the side curtain airbags.

Customers with questions should call 800-777-6923.