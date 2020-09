BMW recalls 16 vehicles to fix problems with the rear child seats.

September 22, 2020 — BMW is recalling 16 model year 2020-2021 BMW 740Li, 740 Li xDrive, 750Li xDrive, M760Li xDrive and Alpina B7 vehicles.

The top child seat tether anchor on the rear seat may not be accessible to consumers.

BMW will dealers will install a top tether anchor cover at the rear middle seating position, but concerned owners may call 800-525-7417.