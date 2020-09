BMW says 7 vehicles may have loose steering column shaft bearing plates.

September 22, 2020 — BMW is recalling seven model year 2019-2020 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50i and 2020 BMW X6M vehicles.

The steering column shaft bearing plate may not have been properly attached to the vehicle, allowing it to loosen.

BMW doesn't know when the recall will begin, but dealers will properly attach the steering column shaft bearing plates or replace them.

Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.