BMW Recalls X5, X6 and X7 Vehicles

BMW says a driver could have trouble controlling the vehicle due to front-end problems.

November 18, 2020 — BMW is recalling about 90 BMW X5, X6 and X7 vehicles with welds between the front axle supports and the right front control arm bearing brackets that may separate.

This can cause a driver serious problems with controlling the vehicle.

These models are included in the recall.

2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i

2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i

2020 BMW X5 M50i

2020 BMW X5M

2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2020 BMW X7 M50i

2020 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2020 BMW X6 M50i

2020 BMW X6M

2021 X5 xDrive45e

The U.S. BMW recall includes 83 vehicles and in Canada eight vehicles are recalled.

BMW dealers will replace the front axle supports when the recall begins December 28, 2020.

BMW owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.