BMW recalls 690 X7s because the rear reflex reflectors may not provide enough light.

February 19, 2020 — BMW is recalling nearly 690 X7 SUVs because the rear reflex reflectors may not provide enough light, a problem that can be fixed by replacing the reflectors.

In the U.S. 683 model year 2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i and X7 xDrive50i SUVs are recalled and five are affected in Canada.

The BMW recall is expected to begin March 23, 2020. Owners may contact BMW at 1-800-525-7417.