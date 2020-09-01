Chevrolet Corvette Front Trunk Lid Recall Issued

GM says drivers may ignore warnings of unlatched trunk lids, allowing the lids to open when driving.

August 31, 2020 — A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette trunk lid recall has been issued for thousands of cars in the U.S. and Canada to prevent the lids from flying open while driving.

Apparently drivers are accidentally pressing the front trunk release buttons on the key fobs when the cars are parked, which unlatches the lids.

General Motors says audio and visual warnings will be activated, but drivers may ignore the warnings and drive the cars with the trunk lids unlatched. This could allow the wind to force the lids open and block the driver's view.

GM didn't say when the 2020 Chevy Corvette recall will begin, but the automaker will send a wireless over-the-air update to each car which will allow you to update the body control module software without having to bring the Corvette to a dealership.

GM says the software update will limit the Corvette’s speed to 26 mph when the hood is not completely closed and latched. In addition, the update will also modify the hood release on the key fob and the interior hood release buttons to require longer press times.

Dealerships will perform the software update if a driver wants to schedule an appointment.

U.S. owners of 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes may call 866-522-9559 and Canadian Corvette owners may call GM at 800-263-3777.

GM seems to be experiencing increased Chevy Corvette front trunk problems considering model year 2020 Corvettes were recalled for trunk troubles earlier this month.

