Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 Trucks Recalled, Again

GM recalls 148,000 trucks that were recalled 2 months ago to update braking software.

February 7, 2020 — A General Motors electronic brake control module software recall has been issued a second time for 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks.

More than 148,000 trucks that were recalled in December 2019 may have received software with errors that can disable the electronic brake assist.

The trucks received what the automaker calls a "pre-launch version" of the software that wasn't ready for the trucks.

GM uploaded a software package to dealerships that included revised electronic brake control module software intended as the recall remedy in the December 2019 recall.

The automaker started receiving warranty reports from dealers related to the new software and the supplier found the software error.

The software error can be triggered if the truck is stationary and started remotely using the Onstar mobile app or if a driver enters the truck and waits five or more minutes before starting the vehicle. This will disable the electronic brake assist and illuminate the “Service Brake Assist,” “Service ESC” and “Brake System Failure” warnings.

GM says owners should not use the OnStar remote start before recall repairs are performed, and the truck should be parked if the brake, anti-lock brake and electronic stability control warning lights are illuminated.

GM dealers will again reprogram the electronic brake control modules once the recall begins February 10, 2020. Affected truck owners may call Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 888-988-7267.

Customers should refer to recall number N192268091.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500.