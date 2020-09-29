Dodge Demon Hood Scoop Recall Needed, Argues Lawsuit

Dodge Challenger SRT Demons allegedly have AirGrabber hood scoops with paint that chips and peels.

September 29, 2020 — A Dodge Demon hood scoop recall allegedly should have been issued by now because Challenger SRT Demon owners claim the hood scoop factory paint cracks, chips and peels away.

The Dodge Demon hood scoop lawsuit blames the problem on a "flimsy insert that expands and contracts when the Class Vehicle is used, which results in a sagging, buckling, bulging, and vibrating insert."

This allegedly warps the insert and causes severe damage to the paint.

The Dodge Demon hood scoop class action was filed on behalf of California lessees and owners of 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon cars.

Due to the incredible power of the Dodge Demon, the engine is partly cooled by a trademarked 45-square-inch "functional AirGrabber hood scoop," which according to the lawsuit does customers more harm than good.

The plaintiff who sued argues owners are forced to decide between the use of their cars or causing more damage to the hoods where there is no proper repairs.

According to the lawsuit, a recall is needed because owners began noticing the 45-square-inch wide AirGrabber hood scoop was "sagging, buckling, and bulging, which in turn stripped, cracked, and chipped the paint on each Class Vehicle's hood."

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) issued service bulletin 23-033-19 which allegedly calls for a "smaller, non-original hood scoop bezel, which is the only part of the Demon AirGrabber that is visible from the outside."

But the class action alleges the repairs aren't adequate and turn the Demons into different cars than advertised.

Chrysler allegedly conceals the hood defects and fails to honor warranties provided to owners. In addition, the automaker continues to sell 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon cars while aware of the hood scoop problems.

Demon owners are allegedly forced to pay for costly repairs, including paint repairs that don't match the factory finish on the hoods. Some owners may also be looking at replacing the hoods or replacing the original hood scoop inserts.

According to the plaintiff, a car owner who spends $100,000 for a nice vehicle should not be forced to complain about paint problems on the hoods.

The Dodge Demon hood scoop lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California: Garlough, et al., FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by the Law Offices of Connor W. Olson.