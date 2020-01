Ferrari recalls 1,000 cars to once again replace Takata airbags at risk of exploding.

January 16, 2020 — Ferrari is recalling nearly 1,000 model year 2009-2011 California and 2010-2011 458 Italia cars equipped with Takata passenger frontal airbag inflators that were used as interim parts for previous recalls.

Ferrari dealerships will replace the front passenger airbag assemblies, but the automaker doesn't know when the recall will begin.

Concerned owners may call 201-816-2668 and refer to recall number 60FL.