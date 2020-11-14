Ford Driveshaft Recall Affects Explorers and Lincoln Aviators

Ford is looking for 18 vehicles out of more than 12,200 to replace the driveshafts.

November 14, 2020 — Ford is recalling model year 2020 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators to find 18 vehicles equipped with driveshafts that may fracture along the weld seams.

To find those 18 vehicles, Ford is recalling more than 12,200 Aviators and Explorers to inspect the driveshaft labels and replace the defective driveshafts.

The automaker says the faulty driveshafts could lose their mechanical connections between the transfer cases and rear axles. This could cause the vehicles to roll away or experience a loss of motive power.

But the worst problem may be a fire from leaking fuel if the driveshaft deforms and separates from the driveline and strikes the fuel tank.

Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes, injuries or fires related to the defective driveshafts.

According to Ford, 10,905 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators are recalled in the U.S., about 1,291 are recalled in Canada and 102 are recalled in Mexico.

The recalled Explorers and Lincoln Aviators were built in Chicago between August 24 to September 30, 2019.

Ford hasn't announced when the recall will begin and the government hasn't provided details, but customers of Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators may call 866-436-7332.

The Ford driveshaft recall reference number is 20S65.