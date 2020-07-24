Ford Recalls F-650 and F-750 Over Burn Risk

Ford recalls model year 2021 F-650 and F-750 trucks that are missing heat protection components.

July 24, 2020 — A Ford F-650 and F-750 recall has been ordered for model year 2021 trucks equipped with 7.3-liter engines.

The F-650 and F-750 trucks were built without thermal protection components to reduce the interior cabin floor and seat attachment temperatures.

The missing heat protection components are the underbody heat shields, thermal insulator patches under the floor mats and covers for the seat bolts and seat pedestals.

Ford says it doesn't know of any crash or injury reports, but a truck occupant could be burned if the interior cabin floor and seat attachments reach high temperatures.

The Ford F-650 and F-750 recall includes about 1,300 trucks in the U.S. and 31 in Canada. All the recalled trucks were built in Ohio between March 18 to June 8, 2020.

Ford dealers will install the underbody heat shields, thermal insulator patches, seat base covers and seat bolt covers.

Ford F-650 and F-750 truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S36.