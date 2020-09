2021 Genesis G70 recalled because of problems with the fuel supply.

September 25, 2020 — Model year 2021 Genesis G70 cars equipped with 2-liter GDI engines are recalled because the fuel pump jet nozzles may have plastic burrs remaining from the manufacturing process.

This will cause the nozzles to become blocked and cut off the fuel supply to the engines, causing the engines to stall.

Genesis dealerships will repair the fuel pump assembly jet nozzles when the recall begins November 13, 2020.

G70 owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and refer to recall number 005G.