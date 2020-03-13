GM Brake Caliper Bolts May Break in 22,000 Trucks

Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks may have braking problems if the bolts break.

March 13, 2020 — GM brake caliper bolts have caused a recall of nearly 22,000 Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 trucks because the bolts may break and cause the trucks to crash.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks can suffer from brake performance problems and experience problems with wheel rotation if the bolts snap.

The bolts attach the front and rear brake calipers, but General Motors says the bolts weren't heat treated and may break under load.

The automaker blames the problem on the supplier which made unauthorized manufacturing changes that skipped the heat treatment process required by General Motors for the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 trucks.

The supplier discovered the issue in January and contacted GM which opened an internal investigation. An investigator with the automaker determined the manufacturing change took place on January 2 and the process was corrected on January 16.

More than 20,350 GM trucks are recalled in the U.S. and 1,570 are recalled in Canada.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 recall is expected to begin April 13, 2020. GM dealerships will replace the brake caliper bolts, but concerned truck owners with questions should call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 866-522-9559.

GM's brake caliper bolt recall number is N202294420.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of GMC Sierra 1500s and Chevy Silverado 1500s.