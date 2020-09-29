GM Infotainment System Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges GM IOR infotainment systems suffer from radio volume spikes

September 28, 2020 — GM infotainment system problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the IOR 7-inch radios suffer from sudden volume spikes which distract drivers of these Chevy and GMC vehicles.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Sonic

2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet 2500HD

2020 Chevrolet 3500HD

2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC 2500HD

2020 GMC 3500HD

According to the General Motors infotainment system lawsuit, the IOR systems experience Bluetooth problems, display screens that go dark and rearview camera problems that confuse and distract drivers.

The GM infotainment system problems caused the automaker to issue technical service bulletin (TSB PIT5722) to dealerships because the IOR radio volume could "ramp up to maximum without input to the volume controls."

GM also issued TSB 20-NA-012 in March 2020 describing a software update concerning volume spikes in certain model year 2020 vehicles, but the lawsuit alleges the update may reduce the volume problems but it doesn't eliminate the volume spikes.

According to the GM class action, the automaker hasn't released any such software update for 2019 models even though the infotainment systems suffer from the same problems.

GM dealers allegedly refuse to replace or repair the infotainment systems and won't offer customers reimbursements. The plaintiff also says the automaker won't issue a recall of the vehicles and still cannot find a fix for the model year 2019 vehicles equipped with the IOR infotainment systems.

The plaintiff says when an incoming call is answered through the Bluetooth system, the ringer never shuts off and remains that way throughout the call. Even shutting the vehicle off allegedly doesn't shut off the ringer.

"To terminate the sound, the vehicle operator must turn off the ignition, open and close the vehicle door, and reengage the ignition. Only after these steps are completed will the ringing sound cease." - GM lawsuit

As for the rearview camera, the infotainment lawsuit alleges the display image remains on the screen for 30-50 seconds after the vehicle is shifted out of REVERSE.

GM drivers are allegedly confused because they believe the vehicle is still in REVERSE even though it's not.

According to the class action, the infotainment system problems turn the vehicles into "ticking time bombs" that have lost their values.

The GM infotainment system lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division: Boddison, et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP, and Hittel Law, P.A.