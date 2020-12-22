Honda Recalls Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight Vehicles

Honda recalls nearly 28,000 vehicles at risk of stalled engines from hybrid power control units.

December 22, 2020 — A Honda hybrid power control unit (PCU) recall includes nearly 28,000 model year 2020 Accord Hybrid, 2020 CR-V Hybrid and 2020-2021 Insight vehicles to update software in the units.

Honda found the part of the PCU that controls charging of the 12-volt accessory battery may malfunction and send the PCU into fail-safe mode.

The automaker hasn't received any crash or injury reports, but Honda didn't release additional information about the recall other than dealerships will update the hybrid power control unit software.

