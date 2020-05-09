Hyundai Genesis Coupes Recalled For Airbag Troubles

Hyundai recalls 1,700 Genesis Coupes because the airbags could detach from the steering wheels.

May 8, 2020 — Hyundai is recalling about 1,700 model year 2016 Genesis coupes because the driver-side frontal airbag mounting bolts may not be tight enough.

This can cause the airbags to detach from the steering wheels.

Nearly 1,300 Genesis Coupes are recalled in the U.S. and 402 are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai dealerships will retighten the mounting bolts once the recall begins June 26, 2020.

Genesis owners with questions should call 800-633-5151 and refer to recall number 192.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Genesis Coupes.