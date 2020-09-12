Hyundai Tucson Recall Caused By 12 Fires

Hyundai recalls 180,000 SUVs due to ABS hydraulic electronic control unit fires.

September 11, 2020 — A Hyundai Tucson fire recall has been issued for 180,000 SUVs with antilock brake system (ABS) hydraulic electronic control units (HECUs) that could suffer electrical short circuits that start engine compartment fires.

The 2019-2021 Tucson fire recall follows 12 fires caused by corrosion inside the electronic control units, with nine fires in 2019 Hyundai Tucsons, two fires in 2020 Tucsons and one fire in a 2021 model year SUV.

The supplier, Mando America Corp., says soldering flux residue could build up on the main controller board of the ABS module. Exposure to heat and humidity can cause the flux residue to corrode the module.

Hyundai received a 2019 Hyundai Tucson fire report where the technician believed the fire was caused by the ABS module. However, Hyundai engineers and the supplier couldn't find the cause of the Tucson fire and further said other engine components may have caused it.

From July to December 2019, Hyundai recovered parts from four Tucsons, but Hyundai and the supplier Mando still couldn't find what caused the fires.

A third-party testing lab was hired and the disassembled ABS modules showed evidence of electrical resistance short circuits caused by corrosion on the printed circuit boards of the modules. The lab found traces of copper, silicon and tin which led investigators to tie the elements to solder residue.

Hyundai believes only 1% of the Tucsons are affected by the corroded modules.

Tucson drivers may notice smoke from the engine compartments, may smell burning or melting odors and may see illuminated warning lights.

The Hyundai Tucson recall will begin October 30, 2020, when dealerships will replace the ABS hydraulic electronic control units.

Tucson owners may call 855-371-9460 and use recall reference number 195.

The Hyundai Tucson fire recall follows a Kia HECU recall of 440,000 vehicles.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of Hyundai Tucson SUVs.