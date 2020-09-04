Kia HECU Recall Issued Following Engine Fires

Kia recalls 440,000 Optimas and Sorentos after eight fire-related complaints.

September 4, 2020 — A Kia HECU (hydraulic electronic control unit) recall has been issued for more than 440,000 Optima and Sorento vehicles in the U.S. after eight fire-related complaints.

In Canada, Kia is recalling 1,243 model year 2019 Stingers due to problems with the HECUs.

The 2013-2015 Kia Optima and 2014-2015 Kia Sorento vehicles have HECU components that may leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short-circuit, starting fires in the engine compartments.

In February Kia received a complaint about a 2015 Sorento that concerned electrical failures. The dealership found the HECU had melted and it was later learned the HECU connector and circuit board near the connector suffered heat damage.

Kia worked with the supplier and determined the HECU had internal damage caused by brake fluid.

Two more incident reports were filed and more fire and heat damage reports arrived about Kia Optima and Sorento vehicles.

The supplier also discovered the same HECU component used in the Kia vehicles was also causing problems in Hyundai vehicles, which today recalled more than 151,000 Santa Fe Sports following 15 engine compartment fires.

Kia owners may notice burning odors, smoke from the engine compartments or illuminated warning lights.

Kia dealers will inspect the HECUs for leaking brake fluid and replace the HECUs if needed.

The HECU recall begins October 15, 2020, but concerned Optima and Sorento owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC197.

