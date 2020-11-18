Jeep Cherokees Recalled For Steering Issues

Chrysler recalled about 700 Jeep Cherokee Latitude and Jeep Cherokee Limited SUVs.

November 18, 2020 — Chrysler has recalled model year 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude and Jeep Cherokee Limited SUVs because the front lower control arms may fracture.

Chrysler warns drivers to park their Cherokees until the SUVs are repaired.

A front lower control arm fracture while driving may cause a loss of steering control.

The U.S. Jeep recall includes nearly 700 Cherokees, and about 14 Jeeps are recalled in Canada.

Jeep dealerships will replace any affected front lower control arms.

The Jeep Cherokee recall began October 30, 2020, but concerned drivers may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number W81.