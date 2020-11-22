Jeep Grand Cherokee EGR Cooler Recall For Fires

Chrysler recalls more than 34,000 Grand Cherokees after EGR coolers cause coolant leaks.

November 21, 2020 — A Jeep Grand Cherokee EGR cooler recall has been issued for 34,334 model year 2014-2019 SUVs equipped with 3-liter EcoDiesel engines.

The exhaust gas recirculation coolers may crack and allow pre-heated vaporized coolant to enter the EGR systems. This can occur while the engines are running, and combustion inside the intake manifolds can cause fires.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) didn't report how many engine compartment fires are blamed on the EGR coolers. But Chrysler says since October 26 there have been "119 customer assistance records, 6 field reports, and 1,478 warranty claims."

The automaker opened an internal investigation in September due to an increasing trend of engine compartment fires coming from the Jeep Grand Cherokee intake manifolds.

Pressure testing on a Canadian Grand Cherokee following a fire showed a leak in the step tube of the cooler, and diesel engineers confirmed the engine compartment fires were caused by EGR cooler leaks.

Engineers determined the EGR coolers can crack from "thermal fatigue," but Chrysler says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the EGR coolers.

FCA says production of the recalled Jeep Grand Cherokees began in December 2012 and ended in January 2019 based on 3.0L EcoDiesel engine assembly records.

A Grand Cherokee driver may notice coolant is missing but won't see leaked coolant on the ground, the heater may not work properly and a warning light may illuminate.

The U.S. Jeep Grand Cherokee EGR cooler recall includes 28,884 SUVs and a recall in Canada involves 5,450 Grand Cherokees.

Owners of 2014-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokees may be eligible for reimbursements if they paid for EGR cooler replacements.

Jeep dealerships will replace the Grand Cherokee EGR coolers with new coolers which FCA says are not prone to thermal fatigue and cracks. It's also possible the intake manifolds may be replaced.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee EGR recall will begin December 31, 2020. Grand Cherokee owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about reference number W79.

This isn't Chrysler's first time announcing a recall for EcoDiesel EGR coolers because in October 2019 FCA recalled Ram 1500 trucks following fires and injuries.