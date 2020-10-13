Jeeps and Rams Have Seat Belt Retractor Problems

Chrysler recalls Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Ram 1500 and Ram 2500.

October 12, 2020 — Faulty seat belt retractor problems have caused a recall of more than 2,200 model year 2019 Jeep Wrangler and Ram 2500, 2019-2020 Ram 1500 and 2020 Jeep Gladiator vehicles.

The automaker says the front seat belt retractor may not lock during a crash.

In July 2020, engineers were notified about a 5th percentile female driver crash dummy with a front shoulder seat belt that experienced lower force than expected. Engineers tore apart the front seat belt retractor and found the wave disc was improperly formed.

Chrysler confirmed the retractor problem during an internal investigation, but found no warranty claims, field reports or customer assistance records. In addition, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

In the U.S., 2,114 vehicles are recalled and in Canada Chrysler is recalling 127 vehicles.

The Jeep and Ram seat belt retractor recall is expected to begin November 13, 2020.

Jeep and Ram customers with questions should call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number W67.