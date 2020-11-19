Land Rover Discovery Recall Issued For Loss Of Power

Land Rover recalls more than 11,000 SUVs that may die on the highways.

November 19, 2020 — A Land Rover Discovery recall affects more than 11,000 vehicles at risk of losing all electrical power due to loose battery contacts.

The 2019-2020 Discovery vehicles could shut down while driving or they could lose electrical power.

This could be a disaster if driving at night and losing the lighting, and Land Rover says it's aware of one reported crash.

Land Rover opened an internal investigation in April following a previous investigation into increased warranty claim rates for vehicles that "cut out at highway" speeds.

Engineers checked the battery ground studs a specific plant and Land Rover contacted a supplier, but engineers couldn't find the cause of the problem.

But Land Rover deepened the investigation and eventually discovered the Discovery SUVs could suffer various electrical faults due to insufficient contact of the battery ground studs to the vehicles.

Land Rover dealers will replace the battery ground studs once the recall begins January 8, 2021.

Discovery owners may call Land Rover at 800-369-1000 and ask about recall number N400.