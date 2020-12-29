Land Rover Recalls Range Rover Evoque SUVs

Nearly 70 SUVs are recalled for seat belt and seat cloth problems.

December 29, 2020 — Land Rover is recalling nearly 70 model year 2020 Range Rover Evoque SUVs for two separate problems, starting with vehicles equipped with climate specification front seats trimmed with "Dinamica" cloth.

In the event of a fire, the seat material may burn quicker than allowed by safety standards.

In addition, Range Rover Evoque replacement seat belt assemblies may not function properly in the second-row seating.

The recall is expected to begin February 12, 2021, when dealers will replace the front seat covers, and for some vehicles the seat belt assemblies will be replaced.

Customers may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837.