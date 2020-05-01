Lincoln MKZ Headlights Recalled

About 130 Lincoln MKZ headlights in the U.S. were meant for Korea and China markets.

April 30, 2020 — A Lincoln MKZ headlight recall has been issued for 130 headlights with part number DP5Z-13008-T.

About 37 model year 2013-2016 Lincoln MKZ vehicles are equipped with the headlights that may have incorrect beam patterns and faulty horizontal adjustments.

Ford also says the DOT markings may be missing and the side markers may not illuminate.

The remaining headlights were sold as replacement parts.

According to the automaker, the headlight assemblies, which typically cost about $1,300 each, were designed for vehicles in China and Korea and won't work correctly in the U.S.

Lincoln dealers will begin the MKZ headlight recall on May 25, 2020.

Lincoln owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 20C10.

