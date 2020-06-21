Mazda CX-30 Recalled For Risk of Fuel Leaks and Fires

Mazda recalls 14,500 SUVs because of hose problems inside the fuel tanks.

June 20, 2020 — A Mazda CX-30 recall includes more than 14,500 all-wheel-drive SUVs because the evaporative vent hoses for the fuel tanks may be disconnected. This will allow fuel to leak from the charcoal canister vents.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 fuel evaporative vent hoses may not be connected to the fuel sender units because of manufacturing mistakes at the fuel tank manufacturing plant.

When filling the gas tank, the fuel will eventually fill the charcoal canister and will likely leak, creating conditions for a fire.

A driver may notice warning lights, messages and a separate warning about the emissions system.

More than 12,000 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and about 2,400 are recalled in Canada.

Mazda dealers will inspect the fuel evaporative vent hoses in the fuel tanks and connect the hoses to the fuel sender units. In addition, the charcoal canisters will be replaced.

The Mazda CX-30 recall is expected to begin August 11, 2020.

CX-30 owners may contact Mazda at 800-222-5500 and ask about recall number 4520F.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 is also involved in a separate recall because the front brake calipers can fall off.