Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Hubcaps Keep Falling Off

Mercedes recalls AMG GT 53 4MATICs and AMG GT 63 4MATICs to replace the hubcaps.

December 27, 2020 — A Mercedes-Benz hubcap recall affects nearly 1,150 model year 2019-2020 AMG GT 53 4MATIC and AMG GT 63 4MATIC vehicles because the hubcaps may detach.

The automaker says the fastening clip mechanisms on the hubcaps might not handle the stress of driving, finally detaching and becoming road hazards.

At the end of 2019, Mercedes-Benz received customer complaints about vehicles which were missing the hubcaps. All the reports came from owners of AMG GT cars with hubcaps containing the Mercedes-Benz emblem.

At the time, those involved believed the hubcaps were stolen, but a review of warranty data indicated additional complaints regarding hubcap fasteners. The complaints were attributed to an existing workshop issue with stuck/stiff hubcaps.

More complaints were filed about missing hubcaps, and the automaker learned there had been a problem with the hubcap fastening for a batch of parts. Engineers performed driving tests using hubcaps made from a certain period and the hubcaps detached from the wheels, convincing Mercedes to order the recall.

A driver won't know about the problem until the hubcap falls away, something that will be fixed when dealers replace the hubcaps.

The Mercedes recall is expected to begin February 16, 2021, but owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.