Mercedes-Benz Metris Driveshaft Recall Announced

Mercedes recalls 50 Metris vans because driveshaft vibrations can deploy the airbags.

June 17, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 50 Metris vans equipped with gasoline engines and automatic transmissions.

The 2019 Metris vans have driveshafts that may not be properly attached to the intermediate bearings.

Along with causing excessive wear and vibrations to the driveshaft joints, the vans may suffer losses of drive and the vibrations may cause the airbags to suddenly deploy.

About 38 Metris vans are recalled in Canada and 12 are recalled in the U.S.

Mercedes dealers will inspect and possibly replace the driveshafts once the recall begins July 24, 2020.

Metris van owners may call 877-762-8267 and make reference to recall number VS3DREIGE.