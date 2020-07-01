Mercedes-Benz Recalls C300, E350 and GLC300

Mercedes recall is needed because the turbocharger oil feed and return lines may be loose.

July 1, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 137 model year 2020 C300, E350 and GLC300 vehicles equipped with turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engines.

Mercedes says the screws that retain the turbocharger oil feed and return lines may not have been properly tightened.

This can cause an oil leak, and leaking oil that makes contact with an ignition source may cause a fire.

In the U.S. 88 vehicles are recalled and in Canada 49 vehicles will be repaired.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is expected to begin August 21, 2020. Dealerships will confirm the turbocharger oil lines are tight enough.

Mercedes C300, E350 and GLC300 owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.