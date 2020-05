Mercedes recalls 6 vehicles to replace the front left seat belts and webbing.

May 1, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling six model year 2020 E450 Coupes because the front left seat belts may be improperly installed.

The seat belts may contact sharp metal components, damaging the webbing and blocking the seat belts from working properly.

Mercedes dealers will reroute the front left seat belts or replace the webbing.

The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2020, but concerned owners may call 800-367-6372.