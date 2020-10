Mercedes says 7 vehicles are at risk of stalling due to electrical problems.

October 21, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling seven 2020 GLC 350e hybrid electric vehicles at risk of stalling.

The high-voltage wiring harness shields may not withstand the electrical loads under certain driving conditions.

Mercedes dealers will replace the high-voltage wiring harnesses when the recall begins December 1, 2020.

Mercedes GLC 350e owners with questions may call 800-367-6372.