Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLC Vehicles For Fire Risk

Mercedes recalls 2,500 GLC-Class vehicles for problems with wiring harnesses.

November 1, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 2,500 model year 2020 GLC300, GLC350e, GLC43 AMG and GLC63 AMG vehicles because they could lose their power steering or even catch fire.

Mercedes says the power steering control unit wiring harnesses may have been damaged during production.

Mercedes opened internal investigations in January 2020 based on an internal vehicle that lost electric power steering assist. Engineers found a damaged wiring harness allowed moisture to enter the harness. From there, the moisture entered the steering control unit which resulted in the loss of power steering.

The supplier opened an investigation and found problems with the cutting process of the wiring harness.

The investigations were expanded to learn if more harnesses were affected and the production plant reported additional vehicles that were found to have experienced a loss of electric power steering. However, Mercedes didn't find any warranty claims related to the harnesses.

The investigations determined the root cause of the problem was incorrect parameters set for the process of cutting the wiring harnesses.

The fire risk comes from the damaged wiring harness, and the automaker says a driver won't have any advance warning of a problem.

The Mercedes GLC recall is expected to begin December 22, 2020. Dealerships will replace any faulty wire harnesses.

Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz at 800-367-6372.