Mercedes C-Class Airbag Recall Issued a Second Time

Mercedes-Benz recalls 750 vehicles with defective passenger frontal airbag assemblies.

June 17, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz C-Class vehicles are recalled if they are equipped with front passenger airbag assemblies which were replaced under a previous recall.

Nearly 750 C-Class vehicles may have the wrong replacement passenger airbags in 2012 Mercedes C250, C250 Coupe, C300, C350, C350 Coupe, C63 AMG and C63 AMG Coupe vehicles.

C-Class owners should call 800-367-6372 if they have questions about the recall which is expected to begin June 26, 2020.

Mercedes-Benz dealerships will replace the airbag modules.