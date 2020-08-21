Mercedes GLB250 Recall Issued For Rear Spoilers That Detach

Mercedes-Benz recalls 11,450 SUVs because of welding mistakes that cause the spoilers to fly off.

August 21, 2020 — A Mercedes-Benz GLB250 recall is necessary because the rear spoilers above the tailgates may not have been welded correctly and could allow parts of the spoilers to fly off the SUVs.

The 2020 Mercedes GLB250 recall includes 11,450 SUVs, 10,644 in the U.S. and 806 in Canada.

The upper surface of the rear spoiler might not have been welded correctly or not welded at all to the base part.

In the beginning of March 2020, Mercedes launched investigations based on a complaint describing how the rear spoiler detached from the SUV.

The rear spoiler consists of an upper shell and a base part, with the upper surface welded to the base part. Mercedes found the weld connection between the upper surface and base part of the rear spoiler was missing.

The supplier determined a production mistake couldn't be ruled out that caused welding mistakes or missing welds.

A driver may notice noise when opening the tailgate, scratches in the coating of the roof in the area of the tailgate or by seeing a spoiler that doesn't look like it fits correctly.

Mercedes dealerships will inspect and if necessary replace the GLB250 rear spoilers once the recall begins October 13, 2020.

Model year 2020 GLB250 owners may contact Mercedes at 800-367-6372.