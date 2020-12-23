Mercedes Recalls AMG GLC 63 4MATICs Over Fire Dangers

Mercedes recalls 3,000 GLC vehicles at risk of stalled engines or fires.

December 23, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2018-2020 AMG GLC 63 4MATIC vehicles to prevent them from stalling or catching fire.

The problem was traced to the power supply cable on the starter which can chafe against the starter housing.

A short-circuit can cause the AMG GLC 63 engine to stall, or it's possible the short-circuit could cause a fire.

More than 2,560 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and more than 520 are recalled in Canada.

In June 2018, an internal Mercedes vehicle refused to start and months later the automaker received a warranty claim from outside the U.S. regarding a problem with the starter harness.

Mercedes also found other incidents in January 2020 from various locations across the world where customers had reported their parked vehicles would not start because of drained batteries.

One customer says smoke came from the engine compartment, while another driver reported the vehicle died at a traffic light and couldn't be restarted after using the start/stop motor.

Engineers found that because of the dimensions of the engine compartment, and depending on how the starter cable was installed, it had the potential to contact the starter housing. Engineers also determined the problems occurred because of the screw connection on the starter cables.

"Depending on the nature of the short circuit, different vehicle functions may be affected, and stalling of the vehicle, which could increase the risk of a crash, or a risk of fire cannot be ruled out." - Mercedes-Benz

The AMG GLC 63 4MATIC recall is expected to begin February 9, 2021. Mercedes-Benz dealerships will correct faulty starter harness and power supply cable installations.

GLC 63 owners may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.