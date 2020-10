Mercedes-Benz recalls 7 cars to check the center console locks.

October 21, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling seven 2019 C300 because the center console lock systems might not lock properly.

The faulty lock system is a violation of federal safety standards.

The Mercedes C300 recall will begin December 1, 2020, when dealers will possibly replace the center console storage compartments.

Owners may contact Mercedes at 800-367-6372.