Mercedes Recalls CLA-Class Vehicles To Replace Seat Cushions

Mercedes-Benz vehicles may have passenger airbags that fail.

January 2, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 180 model year 2015-2018 CLA250, CLA250 4Matic and 2017-2018 CLA45 AMG vehicles to replace the passenger seat cushions.

The occupant classification systems may have been improperly calibrated which will prevent the proper deployment of the front passenger airbags.

Nearly 130 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 55 are recalled in Canada.

The recall will begin February 11, 2020, when dealerships will replace the seat cushions.

Mercedes CLA customers may call 800-367-6372.