Mercedes Recalls E-Class, G-Class, GT-Class and S-Class Vehicles

Oil feed lines can leak and cause engine compartment fires in vehicles with 4-liter engines.

February 18, 2020 — A Mercedes-Benz oil feed line recall has been issued for more than 2,500 vehicles equipped with 4-liter 8-cylinder gasoline turbocharged engines.

2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG 4Matic

2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz E63S AMG 4Matic Wagon

2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Cabrio 4Matic

2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe 4Matic

2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4Matic

2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 4Matic

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63 4Matic

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63S 4Matic

The oil feed line to the turbocharger may leak oil onto hot engine or exhaust components and start a fire.

The automaker opened an investigation in September 2019 after three complaints from outside the U.S. where owners reported oil leaks. Mercedes collected the affected parts and discovered possible problems with the oil feed line material.

More complaints arrived and the supplier determined the line material was defective due to problems that occurred during specific production periods.

The Mercedes-Benz oil feed line recall is expected to begin March 27, 2020, when dealerships will replace the oil feed lines to the turbochargers.

Customers with questions should call 800-367-6372.