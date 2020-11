Mercedes recalls 7 SUVs due to window airbag failures in the A-pillar areas.

November 20, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling seven model year 2020 GLB250 vehicles because the window airbags in the A-pillar areas may not be mounted correctly.

The catch strap could disconnect in the event of a crash that deploys the window airbag, and the problem is a violation of federal safety standards.

Mercedes dealers will correct the mounting of the window airbags when the recall begins December 8, 2020.

Mercedes GLB250 owners may call 800-367-6372.