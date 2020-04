Mercedes-Benz recalls 224 GLE-Class SUVs to keep from losing their rear crossmembers.

April 2, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 224 model year 2020 GLE350, GLE450 and GLS450 SUVs because the seams on the rear crossmembers may not have been welded properly.

This may allow cracks to form when towing, possibly causing the rear crossmembers to detach from the vehicles.

Mercedes dealers will replace the rear crossmembers once the recall begins May 19, 2020.

GLE-Class owners may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.