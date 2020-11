Mercedes-Benz recalls 45 Sprinter vans that may leak fuel.

November 18, 2020 — About 45 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans are recalled because of fuel pump problems.

The vans may have open ports on the fuel pump modules that cause fuel leaks.

Sprinter dealers will check the nozzles on the fuel pumps and install closures onto the nozzles as needed.

Owners may call 800-367-6372 and ask about recall number VS3KRASTUF.