Mirror Glass Detaches From Ram 1500 and 2500 Trucks

Chrysler recalls 21,700 Ram trucks with mirror glass that may fall off the backing plates.

October 24, 2020 — Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 trucks are recalled because the driver's side mirror glass may detach from the backing plates.

More than 21,700 model year 2020 Ram 1500 and 2500 trucks are included in the U.S. and Canadian recalls.

Chrysler opened an investigation into the Ram trucks in August and in September engineers determined the driver-side mirror assemblies had glass not properly adhered to the mirror backing plates.

Federal safety standards dictate each passenger vehicle of "4,536 kg or less shall have either (a) Mirrors that conform to the requirements of S5.; or (b) Outside mirrors of unit magnification, each with not less than 126 cm2 of reflective surface."

If the rearview mirror glass detaches, there is no reflective surface, a violation of safety standards.

There are more than 19,000 recalled Ram trucks in the U.S. and another 2,660 trucks are recalled in Canada.

The Ram 1500 and 2500 mirror recall will begin November 27, 2020. Dealerships will replace the driver's side mirror glass, but concerned truck owners may call 800-853-1403.

Chrysler's recall number is W70.

Separately, Chrysler is recalling nearly 4,800 Mopar Outside Foldaway Heated Power Left Mirrors, part number 68147863AS and mirror replacement glass, part number 68050299AA.

The recall is associated with the above Ram recall for mirror glass that detaches.

Chrysler will notify owners November 27, 2020, and dealers will replace the driver-side mirror or, if already installed, replace the mirror glass.

The recall is expected to begin November 27, 2020. Customers may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number W71.

