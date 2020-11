Daimler Vans recalls 463 vans because the brake hoses may leak brake fluid.

November 21, 2020 — Daimler Vans is recalling 463 model year 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans because the outer areas of the brake hoses on the front and rear axles may have been damaged during production.

This can cause brake fluid leaks from the damaged brake hoses.

The Mercedes Sprinter recall is expected to begin November 30, 2020, when dealers will replace any damaged brake hoses.

Sprinter van owners may call Daimler at 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3MONTLAU.