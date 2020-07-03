MOPAR Recall Issued For 33,000 Ram Steering Components

Chrysler recalls Ram 2500 and 3500 MOPAR drag link assemblies and their components.

July 3, 2020 — A MOPAR recall has been issued for nearly 33,000 of these steering components:

Drag link assemblies (part number 68369907AA)

Jam nuts (part numbers 06510749AA and 06510750AA)

Drag link inners (part number 68111304AA)

Drag link outers (68111301AA)

Drag link adjusters (part number 68111302AA)

Ram customers may have purchased 4x4-style steering system drag link assembly component parts intended for Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty trucks.

But if not welded according to specifications, the outboard steering linkage jam nut could loosen and allow one end of the drag link to separate from the adjuster sleeve. This will cause directional control problems for a driver, greatly increasing the risk of a crash.

Chrysler learned of a problem in February when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the automaker should look into the steering components related to a February 2019 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 recall.

The automaker says no field reports have been filed, and no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Ram dealers will inspect the drag link assemblies and if the drag link is not welded and torqued to specification, the nuts will be welded to the adjuster sleeve. If the torque values do not meet requirements, the drag link assembly will be assessed for possible replacement with part number 68338342AD.

Customers may also return any affected components for reimbursement.

The recall is expected to begin August 14, 2020, but concerned Ram owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number W49.