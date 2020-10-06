Nissan Recalls Altima, LEAF and Maxima Vehicles

Back window glass could detach from the vehicles.

October 6, 2020 — A Nissan rear window glass recall has been announced for 150 model year 2020 Altima, Maxima and LEAF vehicles.

Nissan determined the rear window glass may not have been secured properly to the vehicles, allowing the windows to detach.

The Nissan recall is expected to begin November 4, 2020. Dealerships will need to replace the back windows.

Altima, Maxima and LEAF owners with questions should call Nissan at 800-867-7669 and ask about recall number PC752.

