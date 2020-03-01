Ram 1500 Recall Ordered To Replace Transfer Cases

Chrysler recalls 11 Ram 1500 trucks that could get stuck in NEUTRAL.

March 1, 2020 — Fiat Chrysler is recalling 11 model year 2019 Ram 1500 trucks equipped with 4-wheel-drive and transfer cases that may not have been installed properly.

Ram dealers will need to replace the transfer cases because the Ram 1500 trucks could get stuck in NEUTRAL and leave the trucks unable to shift into PARK.

The 2019 Ram 1500 transfer case recall begins April 3, 2020, but if you believe you may be affected, call 800-853-1403 and use recall number W06.

