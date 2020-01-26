Ram ProMaster Vans Recalled For Transmission Shift Cables

Chrysler recalls 222,000 ProMaster vans with shifter cables that may detach from the transmissions.

January 25, 2020 — More than 222,000 model year 2014-2019 Ram ProMaster vans are recalled because the transmission gear shifter cables may separate from the transmissions.

This will cause failures of the transmissions to shift gears selected by the drivers and the gear shifter lever positions won't match the transmission gears.

The vans equipped with 3.6-liter engines that may have been built with transmission gear shift cables that were kinked during the manufacturing process.

The "Vehicle Not in PARK" and the "Door Ajar" messages will display on the instrument clusters and chimes will sound if the driver's door is opened while the transmission is not in PARK.

Chrysler first learned of a possible problem in May 2019 when the automaker opened an investigation into the gear shift problems. At least 545 warranty claims have been filed, but Chrysler isn't aware of any crashes or injuries.

The 2014-2019 Ram ProMaster vans were built from April 23, 2013, through September 14, 2019, when the manufacturing process was changed.

The Ram ProMaster recall is expected to begin March 2020. Ram dealerships will replace the transmission shift cables, but concerned owners may call 866-726-4636.

Chrysler's number for this recall is W00.