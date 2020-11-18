Recall: Mercedes-Benz Instrument Clusters

Mercedes recalls 56 vehicles previously recalled to update software.

November 18, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 56 model year 2019 Mercedes C300, C300 Coupe, CLS450, E450 Coupe and S450, 2017-2019 E300, 2018 E400 Coupe, E400 Stationwagon and 2018-2019 S560 vehicles.

All the vehicles previously had the instrument clusters replaced.

Mercedes says the software in the replaced instrument clusters may cause the seat belt warning systems to not operate properly.

Apparently they only display a solid warning light if either the driver or passenger seat belt is unfastened, instead of a blinking light with an audible tone.

Dealers will update the instrument cluster software, but owners may call 800-367-6372.