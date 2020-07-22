Recall: Nissan LEAF Backup Camera Not Working

Nissan recalls more than 6,100 LEAF cars because the rearview camera images can malfunction.

July 22, 2020 — If your Nissan LEAF backup camera is not working and you own a 2020 model year LEAF, a recall may help if the camera images disappear while in REVERSE.

More than 6,100 Nissan LEAF cars will have their backup camera software updated by dealerships.

A Nissan engineer discovered the problem in January when the Around View Monitor (AVM) display disappeared while the LEAF was backing up. Nissan opened an investigation but COVID-19 concerns caused the investigation to pause.

In June and July, engineers determined the backup camera problem occurred only under certain conditions.

The AVM and rearview image can disappear and be replaced with the previous screen image when the shifter is in REVERSE and the following conditions occur within 25 seconds of head unit cold start: If the driver presses "OK" to acknowledge the sonar pop-up display on the meter, or if the reverse driving speed is 7.5 mph or greater.

Drivers will not receive any warnings before the problem occurs.

The Nissan LEAF backup camera recall is expected to begin August 17, 2020.

LEAF owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Nissan LEAF cars.