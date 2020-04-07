Subaru Crosstreks Recalled For Seat Belt Problems

Subaru recalls 5,500 Crosstreks with rear seat belts that may fail in crash impacts.

April 7, 2020 — About 5,500 Subaru Crosstrek SUVs are recalled because the rear seat belt webbing sensor locking mechanisms may not lock as they should.

The 2019 Subaru Crosstreks have rear seat belt assemblies with dual-mode locking mechanisms, primary G-sensor locks and redundant webbing sensor locks. But the supplier improperly installed the pawl springs which can cause the webbing sensor locks to fail.

According to the supplier, Joyson Safety Systems, the problem was caused by an assembly line machine that wasn't adjusted correctly.

In January, Subaru had announced a foreign recall in countries where dual-mode locking mechanisms are a requirement. The automaker had an existing service campaign and decided to covert that program into an official Crosstrek recall in the U.S.

Subaru is unaware of any field reports, warranty claims or other problems related to the seat belt problems.

About 4,862 Subaru Crosstreks are recalled in the U.S. and another 637 are recalled in Canada.

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek recall is expected to begin April 24, 2020. Dealerships will replace rear seat belt assemblies.

Crosstrek owners may contact Subaru at 844-373-6614 and use recall reference number WRC-20.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about 2019 Subaru Crosstreks and other model year Crosstreks.