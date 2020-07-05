Subaru Starlink Lawsuit Granted Final Approval

Subaru owners allege Starlink infotainment systems have defective main head units.

July 4, 2020 — A Subaru Starlink lawsuit has been granted final approval for former and current lessees and owners of these models equipped with Starlink infotainment systems manufactured by Harman International.

2017-2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Subaru BRZ

The class action lawsuit alleges the infotainment systems suffer from numerous problems, including the following conditions.

Backup cameras freeze

Failures of the radios

Failures of the main head units

Nagivation errors and failures

Display screens that go black

The Subaru Starlink lawsuit alleges multiple additional problems, all that cause drivers to become distracted while coping with alleged failures of the infotainment systems.

Subaru denies all the allegations made in the Starlink lawsuit but failed to convince the judge to dismiss the class action.

However, at least 155 owners opted out of the settlement agreement.

Affected owners can read details of the Starlink lawsuit settlement here, but the agreement provides an extended warranty for up to five years or 100,000 miles for the infotainment systems. The automaker will also reimburse customers for certain out-of-pocket expenses related to the Starlink systems.

According to the settlement, a customer who made two dealer visits may be eligible for $150 and three or more visits may get a customer $300.

If a customer had to wait for their Starlink system to be repaired, it's possible to receive $16 for each day they had to wait. In addition, Subaru has agreed to reimburse a customer up to $90 to cover rental car expenses while the Subaru vehicle was at dealership.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs will receive $1.5 million.

The Subaru Starlink lawsuit was originally filed in the Camden County New Jersey Superior Court but was later transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Udeen, et al., v. Subaru of America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, Motley Rice LLC, and Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about the Subaru vehicles.